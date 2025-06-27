Binah Capital Group Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Binah Capital Group ( (BCG) ).

On June 27, 2025, Binah Capital Group, Inc. held its annual stockholders meeting, where a quorum was achieved with 12,820,079 shares represented out of 16,602,460 outstanding shares. During the meeting, David Crane and Joel Marks were elected as Class I Directors to serve until the 2028 annual meeting, and FGMK, LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Spark’s Take on BCG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCG is a Underperform.

The low overall stock score of 37.8 reflects significant financial difficulties and unattractive valuation metrics. Technical indicators also show bearish trends, further impacting the stock’s potential for positive performance.

More about Binah Capital Group

Average Trading Volume: 26,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $33.02M

