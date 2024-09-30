Bilibili Inc. Issues Equity Incentives to Employees

Bilibili, Inc. Class Z (HK:9626) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. has announced the award of 2,946,424 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to 164 employees under its 2018 Share Incentive Plan, amounting to roughly 0.71% of the company’s total shares. These RSUs, granted with no additional performance targets, aim to enhance company loyalty and incentivize employees to improve company value, vesting between 2025 and 2028. The grants are made according to the terms of the Share Incentive Plan and do not require shareholder approval nor involve any of the company’s directors or substantial shareholders.

For further insights into HK:9626 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.