Bilibili Announces Share Issuance and Repurchase Activity

Bilibili ( (BILI) ) just unveiled an update.

Bilibili Inc. has announced changes in its issued shares with the issuance of new Class Z ordinary shares following the exercise of share options under its 2018 Share Incentive Plan. These changes reflect a minimal increase of 0.0018% in its existing number of shares. The company also reported several repurchases of shares not yet canceled, indicating an ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

More about Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. is a Chinese company operating in the entertainment and media industry, primarily known for its video sharing platform. The company focuses on providing a wide range of content, including animations, games, and live broadcasting, targeting a youthful audience.

YTD Price Performance: 57.85%

Average Trading Volume: 8,447,566

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.06B

