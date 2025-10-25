Bikaji Foods Expands Investment in US Subsidiary to Boost Market Reach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bikaji Foods International Ltd. ( (IN:BIKAJI) ).

Bikaji Foods International Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp, by subscribing to additional common stock worth $150,000. This move is part of Bikaji’s strategy to enhance its market presence in the USA by strengthening its distribution network, ensuring wider reach and improved customer accessibility. Despite this additional investment, Bikaji’s shareholding in the subsidiary remains unchanged at 100%.

More about Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Limited operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, focusing on producing and distributing a variety of food products. The company has a significant market presence and aims to expand its distribution network, particularly in international markets such as the USA.

Average Trading Volume: 87,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 183.7B INR

