BII Railway Transportation Technology Announces Positive Profit Alert for H1 2025

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1522) ) has issued an announcement.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. has issued a positive profit alert, expecting significant revenue and profit growth for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year. The anticipated increase in profit is attributed to more projects reaching the delivery phase and higher investment income from joint ventures and associate companies. The final results will be disclosed in the upcoming interim results announcement.

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the railway transportation technology industry, focusing on providing advanced solutions and services for railway systems. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

