BIGG Digital Assets Boosts Blockchain Safety with FRNT

Bigg Digital Assets Inc (TSE:BIGG) has released an update.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. has teamed up with FRNT Financial to enhance the sales program of their compliance and investigative tools, QLUE and BitRank. The partnership will leverage FRNT’s network to increase tool subscriptions, tapping into various business sectors and providing a gateway for non-crypto firms into blockchain technology. This strategic alliance is set to bolster blockchain safety and trust while broadening market reach.

