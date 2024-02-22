BigBear.ai Holdings COO Departure and Severance Deal

BigBearai Holdings (BBAI) has released an update.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. announced the departure of their COO, Norm Laudermilch, who will receive a severance package including six months of base salary, stock units, and health premium costs for three months. In return, Laudermilch will release any claims against the company and adhere to his existing non-compete obligations. The company has decided not to seek an immediate replacement for his position.

For further insights into BBAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.