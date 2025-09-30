Big Yellow Group PLC Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Big Yellow Group ( (GB:BYG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Big Yellow Group PLC announced that as of 30 September 2025, its issued share capital consists of 196,764,696 ordinary shares with voting rights, in compliance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. This update is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests and any changes in their holdings, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BYG) stock is a Buy with a £15.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Big Yellow Group stock, see the GB:BYG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BYG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BYG is a Outperform.

Big Yellow Group’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust profitability and low leverage provide a solid foundation for stability and growth. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield enhance the stock’s appeal. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data did not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BYG stock, click here.

More about Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group PLC operates in the self-storage industry, providing storage solutions for personal, business, and leisure needs across the UK. The company is known for its large network of storage facilities, catering to a wide range of customers seeking secure and accessible storage options.

Average Trading Volume: 421,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.88B

See more insights into BYG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue