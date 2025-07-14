Big Tree Cloud Holdings Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Big Tree Cloud Holdings ( (DSY) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 11, 2025, Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement, after previously receiving a deficiency notice on March 13, 2025. The company successfully maintained a market value of $15 million or more for 11 consecutive trading days, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. This development is significant for Big Tree Cloud as it reinforces its market position and stability, providing reassurance to its stakeholders.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited, founded in 2020, is an international capital platform focused on industrial integration and strategic investment in China’s personal care industry. The company emphasizes scientific research, innovation, and technological advancement, as well as supply chain synergy and efficiency improvement, and is committed to promoting globalization.

