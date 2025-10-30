Big Tree Cloud Files Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Big Tree Cloud Holdings ( (DSY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited announced on October 30, 2025, that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing includes audited consolidated financial statements and is accessible on the company’s website and the SEC’s website. The announcement underscores Big Tree Cloud’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening its position in the market and providing stakeholders with critical financial insights.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited is an international capital platform enterprise focused on the integration and investment in China’s personal care industry.

