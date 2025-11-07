Big River Industries Appoints New Director, Strengthening Leadership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Big River Industries Ltd. ( (AU:BRI) ).

Big River Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Alexander (Sandy) Beard as a new director, effective November 3, 2025. Mr. Beard holds 3,648 fully paid ordinary shares through the AD & MP Beard SuperFund, indicating his vested interest in the company. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction and potentially impact its market positioning, reflecting a commitment to strengthening its leadership team.

More about Big River Industries Ltd.

Big River Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing and supplying building materials and related products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker BRI.

Average Trading Volume: 76,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$123M

