BHP Proposes All-Share Merger With Anglo American

BHP Group Ltd has proposed a potential all-share merger with Anglo American plc, suggesting a scheme where Anglo American’s shareholders would receive 0.7097 BHP shares for each of their shares plus direct interests in Anglo American Platinum Ltd and Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. This deal would value Anglo American at approximately £31.1 billion, offering shareholders a significant premium over current share values, and aims to create a combined entity with a robust portfolio in iron ore, metallurgical coal, and future-facing commodities like copper and potash. However, the proposal remains non-binding and subject to due diligence, with no certainty that a final offer will be made.

