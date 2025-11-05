BHP Group Announces Change in Director’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from BHP Group Ltd ( (AU:BHP) ).

BHP Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Mike Henry, who acquired additional performance and deferred rights under the company’s incentive plans. This acquisition involves 151,581 performance rights and 127,338 deferred rights, which are set to vest over the next two to five years. This move reflects BHP’s commitment to aligning executive interests with long-term company performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BHP) stock is a Buy with a A$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BHP Group Ltd stock, see the AU:BHP Stock Forecast page.

More about BHP Group Ltd

BHP Group Limited is a leading global resources company, primarily engaged in the extraction and production of minerals, oil, and gas. The company operates in the natural resources industry and focuses on providing essential commodities such as iron ore, copper, and coal, serving markets worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 8,230,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$220.2B

For a thorough assessment of BHP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue