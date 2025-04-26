Bharti Hexacom Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financial Results

An announcement from Bharti Hexacom Limited ( (IN:BHARTIHEXA) ) is now available.

Bharti Hexacom Limited has announced a scheduled meeting of its Board of Directors to review and record the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company has also implemented a trading window closure from April 1, 2025, to May 15, 2025, in accordance with its insider trading policy. This announcement is significant as it highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

More about Bharti Hexacom Limited

YTD Price Performance: 10.73%

Average Trading Volume: 18,312

Current Market Cap: 820.1B INR

See more insights into BHARTIHEXA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue