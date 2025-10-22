Bharti Airtel Announces Leadership Change with Director’s Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bharti Airtel Limited ( (IN:BHARTIARTL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bharti Airtel Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Shivan Bhargava, who served as the Director of Customer Experience. His departure marks a change in the company’s senior management, effective from October 22, 2025. The company acknowledged his contributions during his tenure, indicating a transition phase in its leadership structure. This change could potentially impact the company’s operations and customer experience strategies as they adjust to new leadership.

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company, operating in the telecom industry. It provides a range of services including mobile voice and data services, fixed-line broadband, and digital TV services. The company has a significant market presence in India and is part of the larger Bharti Enterprises.

