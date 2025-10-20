Bharat Road Network Resumes Toll Collection at Paliyekkara Plaza

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bharat Road Network Ltd. ( (IN:BRNL) ) has issued an announcement.

Bharat Road Network Limited announced that the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala has revoked the suspension on the collection of user fees at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza, effective from October 17, 2025. This decision follows a temporary suspension that was instituted due to a public interest litigation. The revocation allows the company to resume toll collection at the rates that were in effect prior to the suspension, potentially stabilizing revenue streams and reinforcing its operational capabilities in the region.

Bharat Road Network Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, focusing on road development and management. The company primarily engages in the construction, operation, and maintenance of road and highway projects across India.

Average Trading Volume: 51,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.93B INR

