Bhagyanagar India Limited Releases Q2 Financial Results

An announcement from Bhagyanagar India Limited ( (IN:BHAGYANGR) ) is now available.

Bhagyanagar India Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The results have been published in the Financial Express and Nava Telangana newspapers and are also available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, indicating transparency and adherence to financial disclosure norms, which may impact stakeholders’ trust and the company’s market positioning.

More about Bhagyanagar India Limited

Bhagyanagar India Limited is a company certified with ISO-9001-2008, operating under the Surana Group. It is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and is involved in various industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 3.21B INR

