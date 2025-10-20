Bhageria Industries Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bhageria Industries Ltd. ( (IN:BHAGERIA) ) has provided an announcement.

Bhageria Industries Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. These results, both standalone and consolidated, were published in major newspapers and are available on the company’s website. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance for the quarter.

More about Bhageria Industries Ltd.

Bhageria Industries Ltd. operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on chemical production and related services. The company is recognized as a Star Export House by the Government of India, indicating its significant contribution to exports.

Average Trading Volume: 8,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 7.55B INR

