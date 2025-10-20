Bhageria Industries Achieves 89% Profit Growth in H1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bhageria Industries Ltd. ( (IN:BHAGERIA) ) has shared an announcement.

Bhageria Industries Limited reported an impressive 89% year-on-year growth in net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2026, driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix. The company is expanding its H-Acid capacity and has launched new products such as plasticizers and ethoxylates, which are expected to contribute significantly to future revenue, reinforcing its strong market position.

More about Bhageria Industries Ltd.

Bhageria Industries Limited is a diversified chemical manufacturer involved in the production of dyes, intermediates, specialty chemicals, and solar power generation, serving both domestic and export markets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 7.55B INR

