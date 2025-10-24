BH Macro Chairman Reorganizes Personal Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BH Macro Shs GBP ( (GB:BHMG) ) has shared an update.

On 24 October 2025, BH Macro Limited announced that its non-executive director and Chairman, Mr. Richard Horlick, engaged in a reorganisation of his shareholdings. Mr. Horlick sold and subsequently repurchased 25,000 Sterling shares of the company on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction was part of a personal reorganisation to transfer shares into his own name, reflecting a strategic personal financial move rather than a change in company operations.

Spark’s Take on GB:BHMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BHMG is a Neutral.

GB:BHMG’s overall score reflects strong balance sheet health, supported by zero leverage and equity-backed assets. However, challenges include declining revenue, inconsistent cash flow, and a high P/E ratio that suggests overvaluation. Despite positive corporate actions like share buybacks, the recent decline in net assets raises concerns about market fluctuations. Technical indicators show modest positive momentum but suggest potential short-term resistance.

More about BH Macro Shs GBP

BH Macro Limited is a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, operating as an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme. The company focuses on investment management, providing financial services and products to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 788,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

