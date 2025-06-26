BGMC International Advances Debt Restructuring with RSLS Holders’ Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BGMC International Ltd. ( (HK:1693) ) has shared an announcement.

BGMC International Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, announced the results of its RSLS Holders’ Meeting concerning its debt restructuring efforts. At the meeting, a significant majority of RSLS Holders approved the extension of the maturity date and the proposed RSLS capitalisation, which allows for the potential capitalisation of redemption amounts through property swaps. This decision marks a crucial step in BGMC’s debt restructuring process, although the proposed capitalisation and property swap transactions are not yet binding and may not materialise. Stakeholders are advised to proceed with caution.

Average Trading Volume: 58,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.8M

