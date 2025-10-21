BFF Bank Updates Articles of Association Following Capital Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BFF Bank SpA ( (IT:BFF) ) has provided an update.

BFF Bank S.p.A. has announced the publication of its updated Articles of Association following a partial execution of a free share capital increase. This update, which reflects changes announced in September 2025, is now accessible to the public at the Bank’s registered office and online. The publication of the updated Articles of Association is a significant step for BFF Bank as it continues to enhance its governance framework, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

More about BFF Bank SpA

BFF Banking Group is the largest operator of specialized finance in Italy and a leader in Europe in managing and non-recourse factoring of commercial credits against Public Administrations. It also provides securities and payment services across several European countries, including Italy, Croatia, France, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Spain. BFF is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and reported a consolidated and adjusted net profit of €143.0 million in 2024.

