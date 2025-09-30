Beyond Oil Expands Canadian Market with Major Order

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beyond Oil Ltd ( (TSE:BOIL) ) has shared an announcement.

Beyond Oil Ltd. and West Coast Reduction Ltd. have announced a significant US$405,000 purchase order, marking a major step in their Canadian partnership. This order follows successful pilot programs demonstrating Beyond Oil’s solution’s ability to enhance food quality, extend oil life, and reduce environmental impact. West Coast Reduction is expanding its sales and support teams to broaden the product’s adoption across Canada, reflecting confidence in the product’s benefits such as healthier food, cost savings, and reduced carbon footprint. This development strengthens Beyond Oil’s North American presence and reinforces its position as a leader in health-focused, sustainable frying solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BOIL) stock is a Hold with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beyond Oil Ltd stock, see the TSE:BOIL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BOIL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BOIL is a Neutral.

Beyond Oil Ltd’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows revenue growth but faces profitability challenges. Technical analysis suggests short-term positive momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to negative earnings. Improvement in profitability and cash flow is crucial for a better outlook.

More about Beyond Oil Ltd

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company focused on reducing health risks associated with fried foods, improving sustainability, and lowering operational costs for food service companies. Their patented technology, approved by the FDA and Health Canada, reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing health concerns related to reused oil in various food service settings.

Average Trading Volume: 72,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

