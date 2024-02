Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has released an update.

On February 14, 2024, Jeff Myers, M.D., Ph.D, transitioned from his role as the Chief Medical Officer to a consultant for the Company. The agreement details his compensation at $16,000 per month and involvement until July 31, 2024, providing non-exclusive services during this period. His consultancy aims to facilitate a smooth transition of his previous responsibilities.

