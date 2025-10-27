Beximco Pharma Seeks Extension for Financial Results Amid Board Appointment Delays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Sponsored GDR RegS ( (GB:BXP) ) has issued an update.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has requested an extension from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and local stock exchanges to publish its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The delay is due to the pending appointment of nine independent non-executive directors to the company’s board, a decision currently awaiting resolution in the High Court of Bangladesh. This situation has previously affected the company’s ability to publish its Q3 financial results, and the High Court’s decision is not expected until November 2025.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Bangladesh, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of generic pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Since its establishment in 1976, the company has been committed to providing access to contemporary medicines across continents. It offers a broad portfolio of generics, including tablets, capsules, liquids, and more, and also engages in contract manufacturing for multinational and global generic pharmaceutical companies. Beximco Pharma’s manufacturing facilities are certified by global regulatory authorities and it operates in over 50 countries, employing more than 6,000 people.

