BExcellent Group Reports Revenue Growth Amid Increased Losses

The latest update is out from BExcellent Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1775) ).

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ended 31 July 2025, reporting a 23% increase in revenue to HK$193.2 million compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a 5.3% increase in losses, amounting to HK$24.5 million. The adjusted loss, however, decreased by 22.1% to HK$17.1 million. The company also reported a non-fulfillment of a profit guarantee and entered into a connected transaction settlement agreement. The board decided not to recommend a final dividend for the year, reflecting the company’s cautious approach amidst financial challenges.

BExcellent Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the education sector, focusing on providing educational services and products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1775.

