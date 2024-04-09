Beverly JCG Ltd. Adjusts Warrant Agreement Terms

Beverly JCG Ltd. (SG:9QX) has released an update.

Beverly JCG Ltd. has announced the termination of the Investment Warrants linked to a previous subscription agreement due to unmet conditions, while affirming that the previously issued Subscription Shares will remain unaffected. This adjustment in their financial instruments does not impact the interests of the company’s Directors or substantial shareholders, apart from their existing stakes. The company’s board takes full responsibility for the announcement’s accuracy, ensuring all material facts are disclosed and non-misleading.

For further insights into SG:9QX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.