Berry Petroleum Welcomes Jim Trimble to Board of Directors

Berry Corporation has enriched its Board of Directors by appointing James “Jim” M. Trimble as an independent director. Trimble, whose expertise will be utilized on the Audit and Compensation Committees, will also chair the Nominating & Governance Committee. His term extends until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, where he’ll be up for election. Trimble’s compensation includes a mix of cash and equity retainers, totaling $252,500 annually, along with standard indemnity consistent with other directors. His appointment comes without any disclosed material interests in Company transactions.

