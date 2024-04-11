Berry Global Announces Spin-off and Leadership Transition

The latest update is out from Berry Global Group (BERY).

Berry Global Group has recently made moves to restructure its business by spinning off its nonwovens and hygiene films segment and merging it with a subsidiary of Glatfelter Corporation. This strategic transaction will result in the creation of a new entity, referred to as NewCo. In anticipation of the merger’s completion, Berry’s Executive VP and Controller, James M. Till, is set to become the CFO & Treasurer of NewCo, marking a significant leadership transition aligned with the corporate realignment.

Find detailed analytics on BERY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.