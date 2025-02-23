Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Surge

Berkshire Hathaway A ( ($BRK.A) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway A presented to its investors.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a diversified holding company led by its renowned chairman, Warren E. Buffett, with operations spanning multiple sectors including insurance, rail transportation, and utilities. In its latest annual report, Berkshire Hathaway reported a robust financial performance for 2024, achieving operating earnings of $47.4 billion, a notable increase from the previous year, largely due to improved investment income and a strong performance from its insurance operations, particularly GEICO. The company emphasized its significant contributions to the U.S. Treasury with a record $26.8 billion in corporate income tax payments, reflecting its substantial growth and reinvestment strategy over the years. Additionally, Berkshire’s strategic investment approach remains focused on long-term equity holdings, with a particular interest in both controlled and marketable equities, while also expanding its presence in Japanese companies. Looking ahead, Berkshire Hathaway remains committed to its diversified investment strategy and is poised to continue capitalizing on opportunities across various industries, maintaining a significant focus on American equities and international growth.