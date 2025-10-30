Berkeley Energia Reports Positive Test Results and Pursues Arbitration Against Spain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Berkeley Energia ( (AU:BKY) ) is now available.

Berkeley Energia Limited announced positive preliminary metallurgical test results from its Conchas Project in Spain, highlighting significant recoveries of lithium and rubidium, which are critical for high-tech applications. The company is also involved in an international arbitration against Spain, seeking compensation for alleged violations related to its Salamanca Project, while maintaining a strong financial position with substantial cash reserves and no debt.

More about Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals. The company is primarily engaged in projects that involve the extraction of lithium, rubidium, and other economically significant elements, with a market focus on advanced technology and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 84,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$254.1M

