Berkeley Energia Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Berkeley Energia ( (AU:BKY) ).

Berkeley Energia Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 28 November 2025 in Perth, Western Australia. The company will not be dispatching physical copies of the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to access the documents online. This move reflects a shift towards digital communication, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement and operational efficiency. Shareholders are advised to review the notice in full and consult with professional advisors if needed. The meeting will be held physically, with updates provided on the company’s website if there are any changes.

More about Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on uranium mining and production. The company is primarily involved in the development of the Salamanca project in Spain, which aims to supply clean energy fuel to meet the growing demand for nuclear power.

Average Trading Volume: 72,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$247.4M

For an in-depth examination of BKY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue