BerGenBio ASA Completes Merger with Oncoinvent ASA

An announcement from BerGenBio ASA ( (BRRGF) ) is now available.

BerGenBio ASA has completed its merger with Oncoinvent ASA, resulting in the dissolution of Oncoinvent and the renaming of BerGenBio to Oncoinvent ASA. This merger, registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, involves the issuance of 117,554,012 merger shares to former Oncoinvent shareholders, establishing a new share capital of NOK 156,641,128. The combined company plans to provide updates on the merger and its ongoing phase 2 ovarian cancer study in a virtual presentation. This merger is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the biotechnology sector, particularly in cancer treatment, by leveraging Oncoinvent’s expertise in radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Oncoinvent ASA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product, Radspherin®, utilizes radium-224 to target micro-metastases post-surgery, offering a modern approach to radiopharmaceuticals without the complexities of biological targeting. The company is actively conducting clinical trials across the US, UK, and Europe, with promising early efficacy data and no serious safety concerns reported.

