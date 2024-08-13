BerGenBio ASA Announces Upcoming Financial Results

BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio ASA, a Norwegian biopharmaceutical firm, will reveal its second quarter and half-year 2024 financial results on August 21, 2024. The announcement will be made during a live webcast from the ‘Vestland på Børs’ conference, with senior management providing a business update. The financial report and presentation will be accessible on the company’s website on the day of the announcement.

