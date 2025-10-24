BeOne Medicines Advances in Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Treatment with New Study

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: BeOne Medicines is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled An Open-Label, Multicenter Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of the BCL2 Inhibitor Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) as Monotherapy and in Combination With Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) in Patients With Waldenström Macroglobulinemia. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of sonrotoclax, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with zanubrutinib, for patients with various stages of Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM). This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for patients with relapsed or refractory WM.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two drugs: Sonrotoclax, a BCL2 inhibitor administered orally as a tablet, and Zanubrutinib, a BTK inhibitor given as a capsule. The goal is to evaluate their effectiveness in treating WM, either alone or in combination.

Study Design: This is a non-randomized, open-label, interventional study with a parallel assignment model. It focuses on treatment as the primary purpose, with no masking involved, allowing all participants and researchers to know the treatment being administered.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 11, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The most recent update was submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its outcomes.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could significantly impact BeOne Medicines’ stock performance, especially if the results demonstrate positive outcomes for Sonrotoclax and Zanubrutinib. Successful results could enhance investor sentiment and position BeOne Medicines favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue