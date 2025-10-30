Beneficient Regains Nasdaq Compliance Amid Bid Price Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Beneficient ( (BENF) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Beneficient announced it had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic filing and market value of listed securities requirements. However, the company remains noncompliant with the $1.00 per share bid price requirement and plans to seek stockholder approval for a reverse stock split to address this issue within the extension period granted by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Spark’s Take on BENF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BENF is a Underperform.

Beneficient’s overall stock score reflects significant financial distress, with operational losses and solvency issues being the most critical factors. While there are positive developments in earnings and corporate events, they are overshadowed by weak technical indicators and an unfavorable valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on BENF stock, click here.

More about Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) is a technology-enabled platform focused on democratizing the global alternative asset investment market. It provides exit opportunities, primary capital solutions, and related trust and custody services to mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions, and General Partners through its proprietary online platform AltAccess.

Average Trading Volume: 19,338,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.04M

For detailed information about BENF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue