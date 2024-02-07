Beneficient Issues Equity in Unregistered Securities Deal

Beneficient (BENF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

On February 6, 2024, Beneficient closed a liquidity financing transaction involving the acquisition of a $2 million investment fund interest, for which they issued 200,000 shares of Series B-2 Resettable Convertible Preferred Stock to the customer. Additionally, the company issued 20,000 shares of Series B-3 Preferred Stock to a consultant for investor relations services. Both types of preferred stock are convertible into Class A Common Stock at initial prices of $0.40 and $0.35 per share, respectively, with provisions for price adjustments and conversion limits. These transactions were executed under certain exemptions from registration requirements of the Securities Act.

