Beneficient Introduces New Convertible Preferred Stocks

Beneficient (BENF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

The Company introduced Series B-2 and B-3 Preferred Stocks, both convertible into Class A Common Stock at the holder’s discretion with a conversion rate that adjusts monthly. These stocks have priority over common stocks for dividends and in liquidation, but limited voting rights. Mandatory conversion into common stock is specified, subject to SEC filings or effective registration statements, with a cap to prevent ownership exceeding 4.99% of outstanding Class A shares. The stocks’ terms ensure they adapt to market prices, offering investors an opportunity to convert at potentially favorable rates, while also aligning their interests with the company’s performance on the stock market.

