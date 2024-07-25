Beneficient Addresses Audit Committee Vacancy and Governance

Beneficient (BENF) has issued an announcement.

Beneficient recently notified Nasdaq about a vacancy in its audit committee due to board member resignations and plans to utilize the allowed cure period to find a replacement that meets the independence criteria. Although non-compliant with Nasdaq’s audit committee requirements, the company has until its next annual meeting or July 21, 2025, to address the issue. The resignations, which were not due to disagreements, are part of an effort to improve governance by ensuring distinct compositions for the Company’s and its subsidiary’s boards. This situation currently does not affect the company’s stock trading on Nasdaq.

