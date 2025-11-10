Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ( (AU:BEN) ) has provided an announcement.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Richard Allan Fennell, with the acquisition of 123,529 Performance Rights under the Long-term Incentive Plan. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term performance goals, potentially impacting the bank’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

More about Bendigo & Adelaide Bank

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on delivering retail and business banking solutions, including loans, financial planning, and investment services to its customers across Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 3.52%

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.29B

