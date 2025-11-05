Benchmark Electronics Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Benchmark Electronics ( (BHE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Benchmark Electronics presented to its investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is a company specializing in providing comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle, with a focus on industries such as advanced computing and communications, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. The company is known for its innovative technology and engineering design services, optimized global supply chain, and world-class manufacturing services.

In its third quarter of 2025, Benchmark Electronics reported a revenue of $681 million, reflecting a 3.5% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a GAAP operating income of $24 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $33 million. The diluted GAAP earnings per share stood at $0.39, while the non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.62, marking a successful quarter as the company hit the high end of its guidance.

Key highlights from the earnings report include improved performance across most market sectors and a promising start in ramping up enterprise AI opportunities. The company’s bookings momentum continued robustly, positioning Benchmark for sustained growth as it approaches 2026. The cash conversion cycle improved significantly, decreasing from 90 days in the previous year to 77 days in the current quarter.

Looking ahead, Benchmark Electronics has set its fourth-quarter revenue guidance between $670 million and $720 million, with expected diluted GAAP earnings per share ranging from $0.44 to $0.50 and non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.62 and $0.68. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by strong bookings and emerging opportunities in enterprise AI.

Overall, Benchmark Electronics appears well-positioned for future growth, leveraging its strategic initiatives and market sector improvements to capitalize on emerging opportunities and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.

