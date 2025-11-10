Bellway PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchases

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bellway ( (GB:BWY) ) has provided an update.

Bellway PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 36,454 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initiated on October 14, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back a total of 471,560 shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 118,522,706. This buyback program is likely to impact shareholder value positively by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share and enhancing the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BWY) stock is a Buy with a £34.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellway stock, see the GB:BWY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BWY is a Neutral.

Bellway’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong balance sheet stability but declining revenues and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest fair pricing. The earnings call provided positive operational insights but highlighted areas needing improvement, such as RoCE and cost management.

More about Bellway

Bellway PLC operates in the homebuilding industry, focusing on the development and sale of residential properties. The company is known for constructing a wide range of homes, from apartments to large family houses, primarily targeting the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 350,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.11B

