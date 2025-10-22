Bellway Advances Share Buyback Programme with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bellway ( (GB:BWY) ) has shared an update.

Bellway p.l.c. has announced the purchase and cancellation of 25,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme. Since the programme’s announcement on October 14, 2025, Bellway has acquired a total of 125,766 shares for cancellation, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 118,868,500. This move is part of Bellway’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BWY) stock is a Buy with a £30.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellway stock, see the GB:BWY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BWY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BWY is a Neutral.

Bellway’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong balance sheet stability but declining revenues and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest fair pricing. The earnings call provided positive operational insights but highlighted areas needing improvement, such as RoCE and cost management.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BWY stock, click here.

More about Bellway

Average Trading Volume: 365,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3B

See more insights into BWY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue