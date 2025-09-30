Bellini Nautica Reports Strong Financial Growth in 1H 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. ( (IT:BELL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bellini Nautica S.P.A. has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, driven by the successful launch of its Bellini Yacht brand. The company’s EBITDA increased by 53% compared to the previous year, reaching €1.4 million, with an EBITDA margin rising from 7.6% to 10.8%. Sales revenues also grew by 8% to €12.1 million, reflecting the positive impact of the new business line. Despite an increase in net financial debt due to new loans, the results indicate a strong strategic direction and potential for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:BELL) stock is a Buy with a EUR5.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellini Nautica S.P.A. stock, see the IT:BELL Stock Forecast page.

More about Bellini Nautica S.P.A.

Bellini Nautica S.P.A., founded in 1967, operates in the luxury boating sector. The company specializes in the production of boats under the Bellini Yacht brand and is involved in trading new and used boats, restoring and trading ‘Vintage Riva’ boats, and offering a wide range of related services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €17.93M

Find detailed analytics on BELL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue