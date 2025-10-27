Bellevue Gold Extends Mining Contract with Develop Global

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bellevue Gold Limited ( (AU:BGL) ) is now available.

Bellevue Gold Limited has extended its mining contract with Develop Global Limited for the Bellevue Gold Mine until July 2026, ensuring continued operational stability and increased production. The company plans to conduct a competitive tender process for future contracts to maintain strong production performance and cost efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BGL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.40 price target.

More about Bellevue Gold Limited

Bellevue Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold mining. Its key asset is the Bellevue Gold Mine located in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 17,289,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.72B



