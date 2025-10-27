Bellevue Gold Extends Mining Contract with Develop Global

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Develop Global Limited ( (AU:DVP) ) is now available.

Bellevue Gold Limited has extended its mining contract with Develop Global Limited for the Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia by seven months, now ending on 31 July 2026. This extension supports the mine’s development and production ramp-up, with a competitive tender process planned for the second half of 2026 to ensure optimal performance and cost efficiency.

More about Develop Global Limited

Bellevue Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold mining. Its main asset is the Bellevue Gold Mine located in Western Australia, which is a long-life, high-quality gold asset.

YTD Price Performance: 79.91%

Average Trading Volume: 1,788,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.37B

