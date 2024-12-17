Bellavista Resources Updates on Shareholder Voting Power

Bellavista Resources Ltd (AU:BVR) has released an update.

Bellavista Resources Ltd has announced a change in the voting power and relevant interests of its substantial shareholders, Sarah and Michael Naylor. The couple’s voting power has seen a reduction, with their current holdings amounting to 5.56% of the company’s voting shares. This alteration in shareholder dynamics could impact investor perception and stock performance.

