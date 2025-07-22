BELIMO Holding AG Reports Strong Growth in 2025

BELIMO Holding AG ( (BLHWF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BELIMO Holding AG presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BELIMO Holding AG is a global leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, with a strong focus on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. The company is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland, and its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

In the first half of 2025, BELIMO Holding AG reported robust financial performance, celebrating its 50th anniversary with significant growth in net sales and earnings. The company achieved net sales of CHF 561.5 million, marking an 18.6% increase in Swiss francs and a 20.6% rise in local currencies compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by strong performance across all market regions, particularly in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an EBIT of CHF 128.1 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 22.8%, and a net income of CHF 101.3 million. The company’s earnings per share increased to CHF 8.23. BELIMO’s strategic initiatives, such as RetroFIT+ and Grow Asia Pacific, contributed to its success, with notable achievements in the data center sector and expansion in high-growth markets.

Looking ahead, BELIMO maintains a positive outlook for the remainder of 2025, projecting sales growth in local currencies of 15% to 20% and an EBIT margin above 20%. The company remains focused on enhancing customer value through innovation, digitalization, and capacity expansion, while navigating potential external uncertainties in the global economic environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue