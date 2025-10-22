Beisen Holding Limited Announces Significant Reduction in Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Beisen Holding Ltd. ( (HK:9669) ) is now available.

Beisen Holding Limited has announced a positive profit alert, indicating a significant reduction in losses for the six months ended 30 September 2025. The company expects a revenue increase of approximately 15.2%-20.5% and a substantial decrease in losses by 76.0%-85.2% compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to decreased share-based payments and increased revenue. The adjusted net profit is projected to be between RMB13.8 million and RMB23.6 million, marking a turnaround from the adjusted net loss in the previous year.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9669) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beisen Holding Ltd. stock, see the HK:9669 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beisen Holding Ltd.

Beisen Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 9669.

Average Trading Volume: 950,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.83B

For an in-depth examination of 9669 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue