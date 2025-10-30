Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Announces Governance and Address Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2597) ) has shared an update.

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. has announced its intention to abolish its Supervisory Committee, transferring its functions to the Board’s audit committee, and make amendments to its Articles of Association. Additionally, the company plans to change its registered office address, with these changes subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting. These moves aim to streamline governance and align with regulatory practices, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder relations.

More about Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. operates within the communication technology industry in China. The company is involved in providing communication technology solutions and services, focusing on enhancing corporate governance and aligning with regulatory standards.

Average Trading Volume: 103,358

